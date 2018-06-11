Absence of opposition will not affect swearing-in – DCM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The absence of opposition members at the State Legislative Assembly Special Sitting today (June 11) will not affect the swearing-in ceremony of assemblymen, said Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew.

Liew, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said the swearing-in ceremony for assemblymen would definitely be held today.

She said this when asked if the absence of opposition members would affect the Special Sitting here yesterday.

It was learned that the notice calling for the Special Sitting was issued on June 4.

The sitting is for assemblymen to take their oath of office and to pass a motion of confidence on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s leadership.