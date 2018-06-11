Sarawak 

APM team removes fallen tree obstructing traffic

Two APM personnel removing the fallen tree from the road.

SRI AMAN: State Civil Defence Force (APM) Sri Aman Division cleared a fallen tree obstructing traffic flow at Jalan Kubur Iban, Stumbin here yesterday morning after receiving a call at about 6.25am.

According to APM Sri Aman officer Siti Huzaimah Ibrahim, a team of three personnel was dispatched to the site to remove the tree.

“Upon arrival, our team found that the fallen tree is blocking the main road into Sri Aman town and cleared the obstruction in half an hour,” she said.

