Bisayas asked to promote culture overseas digitally

LIMBANG: The Sarawak Bisaya Association (PBS) has to explore the digital tourism platform to promote the 15th edition of Babulang Festival – the cultural identity of the Bisaya community.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the festival, which has its own charm and cultural values if widely promoted, could attract more local and foreign tourists to witness the festival.

“Babulang and buffalo racing are capable of showcasing the cultural diversity of the Bisaya community to the people, including visitors.

“I hope PBS could explore the digital tourism platform to promote the festival abroad,” he said at the Culture Night of Babulang Festival and Buffalo Racingon recently.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

Dr Abdul Rahman’s wife Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and wife Mary Sindang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, PBS president Antonio Kahti Galis, Limbang District Council Walikota Sufian Mohat, PBS vice president and organising chairman Peter Sawal, and Temenggong Nicholas Boyok were among those present.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, wanted the tradition, inherited from past generations, to be nurtured so that the younger generation could appreciate it.

He added the participation of the various races in the festival could be used to foster greater understanding and social interaction among the people.

“Community engagement at all levels can consolidate the existing cordial relationship and harmonious life of the people.”

Touching on the outcome of the 14th general election that resulted in a change of political scenario, he said it was the will of the majority and they acknowledged their choice.

“The outcome of the election shows that the people can use their democratic rights to determine which party governs the country,” he said.

Awang Tengah, however, urged Sarawakians to continue giving their solid support to the Sarawak government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg as well as the cabinet and elected representatives.

He said the Sarawak government would find pragmatic strategies to work with the federal government so that enough fund could be given to Sarawak for basic infrastructure development so as to reduce the urban and rural development gaps.

At the function, Awang Tengah announced a government grant of RM50,000 to the organisers of the festival.