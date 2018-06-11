Bumiputera traders’ association backs CM in fight for Sarawak’s rights

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Bumiputera business community here fully supports Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s stand to safeguard the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Sarawak Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958.

Persatuan Peniaga Bumiputera Miri Sarawak (PBMS) secretary Sarkawi Suhaili said the association backs the efforts of the chief minister to protect the state’s resources in light of the recent suit filed by national petroleum corporation Petronas before the Federal Court.

“We are behind Abang Johari 100 per cent as he is fighting for the rights and future of Sarawak,” he said to The Borneo Post after handing over contributions to orphans of ‘Anak Anak Kesayangan Kami’ at its premises at Pujut 8, here yesterday.

Also present at the simple handing-over ceremony were PBMS treasurer Razali Sunji and Anak Anak Kesayangan Kami head Zulkipli Mazlan.

According to Sarkawi, any federal laws concerning the interests of Sarawak, including the rights to explore oil and gas in the state, need the approval of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“We hope all leaders in Sarawak, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and political parties, regardless of their ideology, will support the chief minister as he is doing what is needed for the future of Sarawak,” he added.