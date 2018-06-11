Cuepacs S’wak backs English competency test for civil servants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak branch of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) hopes all top civil servants will accept the newly-introduced English language competency test with an open heart.

Its chairman Ahmad Malie said Cuepacs Sarawak, just like its national body, strongly supports the federal cabinet’s move to have such a test for top civil servants so that they can communicate effectively during meetings with foreigners and when travelling abroad for official duty.

“They should see the test as an opportunity for self improvement if their English proficiency isn’t to the desired level,” he said yesterday.

He pointed out that English is still the main global lingua franca and medium of choice during meetings, especially in foreign countries.

“Having the test will encourage our civil servants to improve their command of English so that they can conduct meetings and make presentations more effectively,” he said.

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Musa was recently quoted as saying Cuepacs supports such a move because good English proficiency will improve Malaysia’s standards locally and globally.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced after a Cabinet meeting on June 6 that English proficiency tests for top civil servants will be carried out soon, stressing that it was imperative for them to have good command of the language for overseas meetings with international figures.