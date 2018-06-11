‘Distribution of 2,000 flags in Gedong signifies support towards fight for S’wak’s rights’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Gedong branch is looking at distributing at least 2,000 Sarawak flags to households across the constituency by tomorrow.

This is a move initiated by Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais in support of Sarawak government’s fight for Sarawak’s rights.

In a statement sent via WhatsApp yesterday, he said Gedong would want to be among the first few constituencies to promote and enhance the spirit of unity among Sarawakians to stay united and support the fight for Sarawak’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The theme ‘Sarawak Rights For Sarawakians’ should be built and developed among our people irrespective of race, religion, age, gender, organisation or political alignment in Sarawak.

“Sarawakians from all walks of life should be proud of being Sarawakians; therefore, we must be willing to swim and sink with the Sarawak government.

“We should be together in the fight for our rights enshrined in MA63, which was signed when Malaysia was duly formed in 1963,” he said.

Naroden pointed out that there would be no Malaysia without the agreement, adding: “We, all Malaysians, must fully understand this.”

He said should Sarawak government lose in the Federal Court case against Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Sarawakians should back Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his legal team to fight through whichever avenues available, ‘until we get the positive result and respect’.

“In this sort of constitutional rights fight, permit me to quote a proverb from my former Ohio professor: ‘What really matters is not the size of the dog, but it’s the fight in the dog that really matters the most’,” he added.

Petronas recently applied before the Federal Court to seek confirmation over the exclusive ownership of petroleum resources in the country, including those in Sarawak.