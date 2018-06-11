Drug suspect plunges to her death while escaping police raid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 31-year-old local woman plunged to her death on Sunday evening from a seventh-floor room of a hotel and serviced apartment at Jalan Airport here.

Miri police chief Lim Meng Seah said Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operation Room received a distress call on the incident from Mers 999 around 9.04pm.

Based on initial investigation, Lim said the incident occurred at about 8.55pm when a team of police from IPD Miri Narcotics Unit, who had received a tip-off on suspected drug activity, raided the room with a 34-year-old local man and the woman inside.

“During an inspection in the room, the deceased had escaped to the balcony before falling to her death.

“The police also found a blue plastic packet containing crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine with estimated weight of 1.15g in the suspects’ possession during the raid,” said Lim in a media statement today.

The deceased, who was unemployed, was believed to have broken both ankles and hands and suffered head injuries due to the fall.

The body was sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

It was learnt that the deceased had been arrested under Section 414 of the Penal Code and was issued a warrant of arrest after a no-show in court.

Following the raid, the male suspect was arrested under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.