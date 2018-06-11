Dubai holiday for lucky Shell Rimula buyer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Shell lubricant dealers and customers stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid four-day, three-night holiday to Dubai this November by joining the ‘Shell Rimula Ultimate Stopover 2018’ contest, on now until July 31.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, the leading Shell lubricant distributor in Sarawak, kicked off the first of its four-city roadshow for the contest at its premises here on June 8 and 9.

It Miri branch manager Stephen Chiew Ching Nguong said similar roadshows will be held in Bintulu, Sibu and Kuching this month and in July.

“During the current promotion that runs from April 1 until July 31, 2018, customers who buy Shell Rimula R6, Rimula R5 or Rimula R4 X will be eligible to join the contest.

“Seven lucky winners will receive an all-expenses paid four-day, three-night trip to the luxurious city of Dubai from Nov 13 – 17, 2018,” said Chiew in a statement during the launch of the roadshow.

Also present was Kong Thiam Sen, Indirect Channel Account manager for KTS Trading.

Chiew added the lucky winners will visit the iconic city to see first-hand the type of challenges that Shell Rimula engine oils have to overcome as hardworking vehicles are put through their paces.

KTS Trading has been the leading Shell lubricant distributor in Sarawak for the past 49 years. It is committed to providing lubricant solutions across a whole spectrum of industries.

Shell, meanwhile, has been the No. 1 global business supplier for 11 years in a row. Among other things, Shell lubricants can help customers lower the total cost of ownership for their equipment and increase productivity.

Those in and around Miri interested in Shell lubricant products can contact KTS Trading Miri branch on 085-417133 or fax to 085-412373.

Alternatively, drop by its office at No. 272, Jalan Nakhoda Gampar.