Education Ministry to freeze all internal transfers immediately – Maszlee

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry will freeze all internal transfers at the state education department (JPN) and the district education offices (PPDs) nationwide immediately following the allegations that both departments were used as political tools by the previous government.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry was informed that there were efforts to place political appointees at the strategic positions at the JPN and PPD, and it was feared would sabotage the efforts of the new ministry and government to bring about reforms to the national education system.

“This is a frustrating matter because I do not want narrow-minded political parties to influence educational institutions that will shape the future of our children,” he told a press conference here today.

Maszlee said he also identified three states in the north and east coast that were actively involved in such efforts but did not specify which.

Subsequently, he also instructed the ministry to review all the promotions and transfers of officers at both JPN and PPD levels that took place within the last two months.

Maszlee hoped the action would give a clear message to the people that the ministry would not compromise with any parties wanting to bring unhealthy elements in the country’s education system.

“We want the parties concerned especially those who deliberately want to make it difficult for us to implement reforms to know that this new government will not compromise with such destructive things,” he said.

Maszlee, however, did not state the number of transfers involved in the freeze as well as the number of promotions and transfers affected by the new directive. – Bernama