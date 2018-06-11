Elderly woman perished after car plunged into river

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An elderly woman perished after her car plunged into the river nearby Kampung Goebilt, today.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said the department received the distress call at 9.38am

A team of firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a wreckage of the compact car which plunged about two meters into the river.

Firefighters carried out water surface searching at the scene, assisted by the scuba divers.

The body of the elderly woman was recovered in her vehicle that was fished out of the river at 10.50am.

The body was later retrieved by the police and transported to the mortuary.