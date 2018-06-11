Hearing of Petronas application for leave to start proceeding against S’wak Govt postponed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Attorney General (SAG) legal team representing the Sarawak Government was notified by the Federal Court official by phone late today that the hearing of Petronas application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak Government under Article 128(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution is postponed to June 21.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the Federal Court has acceded to the request by the Federal Attorney General (FAG) for the postponement of the hearing to enable him to consider whether the federal government ought to intervene in this case.

“It is surprising that Petronas who made the application and sought an urgent hearing thereof, has no objection to the postponement of the hearing of the case,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a press statement today.

The Sarawak Government has expressed its deep disappointment over the sudden postponement of the hearing of this case; particularly, when Petronas, FAG Chambers and the Federal Court registrar had been informed by the SAG legal team, that the Sarawak Government objects to the application for adjournment.

“The postponement was granted without according the SAG legal team, who are already in the federal capital, the courtesy of being heard on the Sarawak Government’s objection. Besides, all affidavits and submissions for the hearing have been delivered to the Court in readiness for the hearing today.”

The Sarawak Government will now have to consider all other options to protect and enforce Sarawak’s constitutional rights in this matter.

“The Sarawak Government would not allow Petronas to disrespect and disregard our rights to regulate the upstream activities under our laws such as the Oil Mining Ordinance and the Land Code.”

Petronas on last Monday, issued a statement saying that it is seeking a declaration from the apex court that the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 is the law applicable for the nation’s petroleum industry.

It is seeking to clarify that under the law, it is the exclusive owner of petroleum resources in the country as well as the regulator for upstream activities nationwide, including in Sarawak.