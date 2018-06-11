MACC confirms preliminary investigations conducted into solar project for S’wak schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that it has conducted preliminary investigations into a project involving the supply and installation of solar power panels to 369 schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion, dismissing reports that no action was taken.

The MACC, in a statement, said the commission had taken proactive measures by conducting an initial investigation into the issue in early April this year, after receiving information from the public.

The statement said the MACC has also taken relevant documents from the Ministry of Education in accordance with the law set out under the MACC Act 2009.

“In this regard, the MACC will look into the documents to determine if there are elements of corruption, and the public are urged to remain patient until the MACC has completed its investigations,” it said.

Online portal Sarawak Report previously claimed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had signed off on a RM1.25 billion project for installing solar energy panels in 369 schools in Sarawak.

The project was said to have to have been awarded to a car rental company in Bintulu through direct negotiation, as opposed to the Ministry of Education’s normal procedure of having an open tender. – Bernama