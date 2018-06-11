Malaysian young football ambassadors arrive in Moscow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The two young football ambassadors from Malaysia Imran Zakaria and Lauren Hoh arrived in Moscow on Sunday to participate in the Football for Friendship (F4F) Programme.

A statement from the organisers of the event said yesterday Imran who has been selected as a coach and Lauren who will participate as a journalist went through a training programme to practice with their team and get used to the playing conditions in the “International Friendship Camp” on the first day.

They will also took part in the opening ceremony of the International Friendship Camp.

Lauren will start work in the International Children’s Press Center as one of the selected young football journalists from around the world.

The kids will also be attending ‘The School of 9 Values’ which teaches the kids about the 9 values that F4F stands for.