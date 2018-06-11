Minister determined to clean up Tg Aru beach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew is determined to clean up the rubbish at Tanjung Aru Beach and demolish the dilapidated food stalls vacated by previous hawkers pending the State Government’s decision on the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project.

Liew, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said she would instruct the Environment Protection Department to discuss with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall on cleaning up the beach.

She said the current condition of the beach was bad for tourism, especially when buses of tourists visit the beach to watch the sunset everyday.

Liew said this when visiting the beach with SM Muthu from Save Open Space Kota Kinabalu conservation group here yesterday.

She said the land at Tanjung Aru Beach had belonged to DBKK before the previous state government allocated the land for the Tanjung Aru beachfront development project under TAED.

So technically speaking, she said the TAED company should be responsible for the cleanliness of the beach instead of DBKK.

However, Liew said the decision on the TAED project would take time.

The 345 ha TAED project has been put on hold until DBKK receives a directive from the new State Government.

Hence, she said works had to be done before a decision is made on TAED to improve the present condition of Tanjung Aru Beach, including to clear the broken hawker stalls, clean up the rubbish and build public toilets.

She said the State Government would be liable if tourists or children accidentally injure themselves from the broken slabs of concrete.

She also said a daily cleaning schedule would be put in place by DBKK to pick up the rubbish at the beach.

Additionally, Liew suggested issuing temporary licence to mobile hawkers to sell souvenir and drinks to tourists.