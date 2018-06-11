Ministry of Education to announce decision on school solar power project today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry will announce its decision on the school solar energy supply project in Sarawak at a media conference in Putrajaya today.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik in a statement yesterday said the decision (to be announced today) was taken on Friday (June 8) after conducting a thorough investigation of the case last week.

“I am aware of reports by the media about the possibility of irregularities in the supply of solar energy to schools in Sarawak. I have made a thorough investigation into this case since last week and the relevant authorities have also been informed. I took firm action on Friday (June 8) and I will officially announce it today,” said Maszlee.

An earlier portal report cited the possibility of misappropriation in the award of the RM2.5 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak, allegedly through direct awarding of the contract under the directive of a former national leader.

The leader had also allegedly instructed the Education Ministry in January last year to appoint a rental car company in Bintulu for the project meant to supply solar energy to 369 interior schools in Sarawak. — Bernama