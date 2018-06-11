Mission schools deserving of more funds for role in nation-building — Bishop

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Right Reverend Danald Jute has requested both the Sarawak and federal government to help mission schools in the state by giving more funds.

Speaking in his sermon during the Thanksgiving Service for the 170th Anniversary of the Anglican Church in Borneo at St Thomas’ Cathedral here yesterday, he said mission schools deserve to be aided as they have contributed to the development of the nation.

“We (mission schools) have produced many Malaysians who contributed to the development of the country in many ways. With more assistance from the government, I believe we can contribute more to the nation’s development,” he said.

He added it is important for members of the public to understand that it is not only the government that is helping mission schools, but that mission schools are helping the government as well.

During his sermon, Danald also hoped that Anglicans in Sarawak will appreciate the sacrifices of those who dedicated their lives in helping the Church grow over the past 170 years.

“This is because without their contribution, the Anglican Church will not be what it is today,” he said.

Before the Thanksgiving Service, a Collation and Installation of Archdeacons and Cannons was also held at the cathedral.

During the ceremony, both Revd Stanley Bunseng and Revd Jose Jol Endru were collated to the Archdeaconry of Brunei and North Sarawak and Lower South Sarawak respectively.

Revd Roannie Woodward Cannidy, Revd Andrew Shie and Revd Dennis Gimang on the other hand were all collated to the Canonry in the Cathedral Church.

The service yesterday was attended by some 1,000 people.