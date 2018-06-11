‘Morshidi not present at special board meeting on court application filing’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: National Petroleum Corporation (Petronas) clarified that Petronas board members did convene on the move to file court application to declare it has ownership on Sarawak oil and gas resources by virtue of the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

Due to the urgency of the matter, the other board members had to meet without State Secretary Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani, who is also a board member.

Petronas said in a statement delivered to The Borneo Post that when the board was meeting on the matter, Morshidi was overseas performing the pilgrimage.

“We refer to recent media reports concerning one of Petronas’ Board Members, Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani’s remarks.

“The Chief Minister of Sarawak on May 16, reiterated that from July 1, 2018, all O&G parties operating in Sarawak, are required to comply with all State laws, among others, the Oil Mining Ordinance (1958).

“Due to the urgency of the matter, Petronas had to convene a special Board Meeting on May 31, to deliberate on this matter. The Board then decided to proceed with the filing at the Federal Court, on June 4.”

Morshidi, however, was overseas, performing his Umrah at the time, Petronas said.