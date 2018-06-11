MP: End of Bernas monopoly can further reduce rice prices

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Consumers can expect to buy rice at lower prices following the government’s announcement that the import monopoly held by Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has been terminated.

In pointing this out, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen says once the open policy on the import of rice is introduced, prices should go down by 20 to 30 per cent.

“Consumers will enjoy rice at cheaper prices by doing away with the monopoly policy to import rice implemented by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Last week, Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Salahuddin Ayub announced that the monopoly to import rice by Bernas had been terminated.

As such, he said a working paper on breaking up the monopoly with feedback from the ministry and other stakeholders would be drafted before being submitted to the government for further action.

In this regard, Chong who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, said only Bernas was permitted to import rice under the previous BN government, while rice dealers were only allowed to identify rice producers abroad.

“Rice dealers could identify rice producers in Thailand and Vietnam, but they could not import rice themselves. After identifying it, they would have to inform Bernas – only Bernas could import rice.”

He claimed Bernas has been making more than 20 per cent in profit margin by importing both fragrant and white rice varieties from Thailand and Vietnam.

He said the cost of Thai fragrant rice was RM4,700 per metric tonne and the selling price to wholesalers was RM5,800 per metric tonne – registering a gross profit of RM1,100 per metric tonne, or a profit margin of 23 per cent.

For Vietnamese fragrant rice, Chong said the cost and the selling price to wholesaler per metric tonne were RM2,400 and RM3,400, respectively.

“Bernas is making gross profit of RM1,100 per metric tonne, or 42 per cent in profit margin. For Thai white rice, the cost is RM2,050 per metric tonne and the selling price to wholesaler is RM2,850 (per metric tonne). Bernas is having gross profit of RM800 per metric tonne, or 39 per cent in profit margin.

“The cost for Vietnamese white rice is RM1,810 per metric tonne, while the selling price to wholesaler is RM2,250 per metric tonne. Bernas is seeing gross profit of RM440 per metric tonne, or 24 per cent in profit margin.”

Chong said in Sarawak alone, total rice consumption per month was 10,500 metric tonnes of white rice and 4,500 metric tonnes of fragrant rice.

Given these figures, he pointed out that the estimated gross profit per metric tonne of white rice per month was RM4.2 million, while the estimated gross profit per metric tonne of fragrant rice per month was RM4.5 million.

“The total estimated gross profit by Bernas per month would be RM8.7 million, and the total estimated gross profit per year would be RM104.4 million.

“Sarawakians are paying for the monopoly system that had been implemented by the previous BN government. We, the consumers, pay RM104.4 million for the monopoly policy a year.”

According to Chong, Bernas is in the midst of getting rice dealers to sign a petition against the termination of the monopoly system.

In this respect, he believed that some rice dealers who are Bernas shareholders, might be under pressure to sign the petition in the hope of retaining their profits.

According to him, there are about 10 major rice dealers as well as other small-time dealers across Sarawak.

“It is thus important and urgent for the ministry to have open permit to import rice. When there is open market, we consumers can enjoy cheaper rice,” said Chong, who was accompanied by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Parti Amanah Negara Sarawak chairman Fidzuan Zaidi at the press conference.