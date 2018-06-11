MP supports declaration of assets directive

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin yesterday expressed his full support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement for cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, political secretaries and government officials to declare their assets.

He also backed the no-gift policy on ministers to their political secretaries, which currently only covers civil servants.

Chan said the people had expected something different after the change of government and one of the reformation agendas was to instill transparency in governance.

He pointed out that some people might question why ministers and government officials only need to declare their assets to the prime minister instead of making the information public.

He said this was just a phase by phase improvement with clear guidelines now for ministers, deputy ministers, political secretaries and government officials to be subjected to checking or monitoring by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Additionally, Chan said it was important to differentiate between persons in power such as ministers and the backbencher who has less power.

“I think for those in power, the government should consider to push for public declaration of their assets in the future.”

He added that the people should not simply accuse elected representatives just because they are rich, because they might have earned their wealth by their own professions; being good at investments or saving; or being member of parliament, assemblyman and minister at the same time.

Chan also said that politics cost money and politicians could not be expected to fork out all the money themselves, but a proper channel for political financing was needed.

Mahathir has announced that cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, political secretaries and government officials must declare their assets to the Prime Minister. He said agencies entrusted with corruption prevention would be privy to all the information.

Mahathir also said that government administrators and high-ranking officers were also not allowed to receive any gift.

However, he said flowers, food or fruits would be acceptable as gifts.