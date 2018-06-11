New national car in the pipeline?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he plans to start another national car, after Proton’s takeover by a Chinese company last year, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The online news portal quoted him of saying to participants at the annual Future of Asia conference, hosted by Nikkei, in Tokyo that he had started Proton in hopes that the company would remain under local ownership.

“Now it’s been sold to a Chinese company, so it is no longer a national car.

“Our ambition is to start another national car, perhaps with the help of partners from Southeast Asia like Thailand, Japan or Korea, as they have the capacity to produce good quality cars saleable in the world market,” he said.

Last year, China’s Zhejiang Geely acquired a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton in a deal supported by the previous government.

Dr Mahathir last month said the Pakatan Harapan government will not buy back Proton Holdings.