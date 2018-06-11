No-gift rule shows new govt very transparent – DCM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew yesterday lauded Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement for ministers, deputy ministers, political secretaries and government officials to declare their assets and the no-gift rule on ministers to their political secretaries.

“I think it is a good policy that shows the new government is very transparent.

“We want to cut away from all the previous practices that may not be too healthy,” she said.

Liew, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, claimed that some ministers, assistant ministers and even political secretaries have acquired unbelievable amount of wealth.

She personally did not mind being given fruits.

“Let me declare, I love lily and orchids. And I love mangoes too,” she quipped.

She said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should go after leaders who had acquired excessive amount of wealth, even though the authority’s commission would be focusing on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) now.

“But I think they do and they will.

“MACC will be very busy in the next five years.”

On another matter, Liew dismissed talks that some Umno leaders have bypassed her as Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief and approached PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instead to join the party.

She said Sabah PKR had autonomy and anyone from other parties who wished to join PKR would need to go through the state party leadership.

“No one has come to see me. No one has written to me. So it remains a hearsay.”

Mahathir has announced that cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, political secretaries and government officials must declare their assets to the Prime Minister. He said agencies entrusted with corruption prevention would be privy to all the information.

Mahathir also said that government administrators and high-ranking officers were also not allowed to receive any gift.

He said flowers, food or fruits would be acceptable as gifts.