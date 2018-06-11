Petronas refutes claim of suit not tabled in board meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: National Petroleum Corporation (Petronas) refuted a claim by State Secretary Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani that Petronas board members did not convene on the move to file court application to declare it has ownership on Sarawak oil and gas resources by virtue of the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

Due to the urgency of the matter the other Board Members had to meet without Morshidi.

Petronas said, in a statement delivered to The Borneo Post, that when the board was meeting over it Morshidi was overseas performing the pilgrimage.

“We refer to recent media reports concerning one of Petronas’ Board Members, Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani’s remarks to the media.

“The Chief Minister of Sarawak on May 16, reiterated that from July 1, 2018, all O&G parties operating in Sarawak, are required to comply with all State laws, among others, the Oil Mining Ordinance (1958).

“Due to the urgency of the matter, Petronas had to convene a special Board Meeting on May 31, to deliberate on this matter. The Board then decided to proceed with the filing at the Federal Court, on June 4.”

Morshidi, however, was overseas, performing his Umrah at the time, Petronas argued.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Petronas said there should have been a notification of meeting to all board members and none of them will be left in the dark.