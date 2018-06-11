PM Mahathir begins working visit to Japan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TOKYO: Rain greeted Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he arrived here yesterday for a packed three-day working visit to the Japanese capital. This is his first trip abroad after taking office as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister last month.

Dr Mahathir’s itinerary in Japan comprises a long list of events, meetings and media interviews, starting with yesterday’s dinner with members of the Malaysian community in this country. The aircraft carrying the charismatic Malaysian leader touched down at Haneda International Airport at about 4.55pm yesterday.

Malaysia is one hour behind Japan. Dr Mahathir, who is here specifically for the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia, or Nikkei Conference, is accompanied on his June 10-12 visit by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Foreign Ministry officials.

On hand to welcome him at the airport were Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii, Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa as well as Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Ahmad Izlan Idris.

At the Nikkei Conference, Dr Mahathir’s speech will revolve around the theme ‘Keeping Asia Open – How to Achieve Prosperity and Stability’.

Another highlight of Dr Mahathir’s visit is his meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, as well as a series of discussions with Japanese business leaders and banking industry representatives.

He is also expected to deliver a speech on the theme ‘Malaysia-Japan Relationship Under the New Administration of Tun Dr Mahathir’ at an event at Japan’s House of Councillors.

Also drawing attention will be the prime minister’s interaction with Japanese media at the Japan National Press Club Dialogue. Dr Mahathir will leave for home tomorrow afternoon. — Bernama