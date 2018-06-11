PMM youths visit hardcore poor families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The deputy president of Miri Malay Association (PMM) Youth wing Mohd Qhadzrool Afzan visited 24 hardcore poor families (asnaf) to hand over donations with a team of ten members and a number of local youth volunteers on Saturday in conjunction with Ramadan and Hari Raya Adilfitri.

“It is our hope that through such programme, PMM Youth wing can get acquainted with the local community besides providing a platform for volunteers to participate in community programmes,” said Qhadzrool.

Hel revealed the donations came not only from people around Miri but also Bintulu, Kuching and Peninsular Malaysia.

“Collected funds and donations are used to purchase essential items like cooking oil, rice, glutinous rice, layered cakes, biscuits, sugar, shampoo, bath soap and others for Hari Raya and also handed out as ‘duit raya’,” he said.

To complement the donation, the Youth wing initiated ‘Baju Raya Project’ since the start of the fasting month to collect good used clothes to be distributed to the needy here.

“We plan to serve as well as attract more youths and volunteers to participate in future programmes,” he added.

Also present was PMM Youth wing president Mohammad Hafidz Rohani.