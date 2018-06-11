Retailers given sufficient time to adjust to zero-rated GST

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MUKAH: Retailers will be given sufficient time to adjust their systems to comply with the zero-rated GST announced by the new federal government on June 1.

Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Mukah Branch chief Moss Baok said they received seven reports so far on GST matters from consumers in Mukah and Daro which reflected the level of awareness among consumers.

“They were inquiries rather than complaints.

“For example, some sellers state that they are zero GST but the system still shows the six per cent. It will take time to update the system, so we are giving some leniency.”

He added that his office was monitoring prices since end of May and would continue to do so.

Moss was speaking to reporters while monitoring outlets for compliance under the Festive Season Goods Price Control and GST yesterday.

He said retailers would normally be allowed three days to comply, but if they were unable to, KPDNKK would give them fair consideration.

“Some shops do not have many workers and need more time to make adjustments,” he explained.

Meanwhile, KPDNKK welcomes any reports or inquiries on the matter, which can be done through Facebook or by calling the nearest branch.