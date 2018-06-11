SEB to ensure no power outage during Raya

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak Energy (SEB) is committed to ensuring electricity supply at all times especially during festive seasons such as the coming Hari Raya celebration.

Stating this during breaking of fast at Daul Ehsan Mosque in Piasau here recently, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili said SEB has allocated almost RM900 million for the implementation of transmission and distribution projects in Miri Division.

These include upgrading works involving replacement of cable, transmission and distribution lines as well as transformers in Miri town.

“For rural areas, we will also continue to implement the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme project which currently reaches 95 per cent coverage for the entire state of Sarawak. This is in line with our goal of achieving 100 per cent electricity coverage by 2025,” he said.

In March last year, Sarawak Energy launched a series of 500kVA mobile generator sets, one of which was dedicated to the Miri division. This mobile generator set will serve as an alternative source of electricity during planned and unplanned power supply disruptions.

It will also improve and speed up their response time.

“Despite Sarawak Energy’s efforts to upgrade the electricity supply system, we are also seeking comprehensive cooperation from all parties, especially in the Miri area. This collaboration is very important in our efforts to fulfil the people’s trust; namely to supply stable electricity to every household and business premises in the state.”

He urged that issues such as ownership and land status be resolved according to the spirit of consensus, so that the implementation of electricity projects will run more smoothly.

“In addition, I also wish to seek cooperation from parties involved in dredging activities and construction near electrical cables, to be more careful to avoid causing interruption to electricity supply.”

At the ceremony, SEB presented donations to Peryatim, Biro Kebajikan Anak Yatim Masjid Darul Eshan Piasau as well as students from Ma’ahad Tahfiz Al-Quran.

Present were Miri MP Dr Michael Teo, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Piasau assemblyman Dato Sebastian Ting and Miri mayor Adam Yii.