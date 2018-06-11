Sipitang off-road circuit to spur economy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIPITANG: Off-road enthusiasts can now make their way to Sipitang to pit their skills and the power of their 4WD vehicles against the elements at a purpose-built circuit located not far from the town.

The circuit, known as the Borneo Sipitang 4×4 Adventure Land is located at Kampung Katipoh, about 15 minutes’ drive from Sipitang town.

Built and managed by Sugee & Family Sdn Bhd, it is the only permanent circuit available in Sabah for off-road enthusiasts.

It provides various levels of difficulties including a 45 degree hillside track, a hardcore section that passes through a stream and ends in a sharp and steep incline, and a novice track to cater to the needs of owners of all types of 4WD vehicles.

It was here that off-road enthusiasts gathered recently for the inaugural Borneo Sipitang 4×4 Adventure Land Challenge 2018 jointly organised by Sipitang Four Wheel Drive Club (S4WDC) and Sugee & Family, which saw participation from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Also held in conjunction with the event were the circuit’s ground-breaking ceremony and the launch of S4WDC by Sipitang Assistant District Officer (Development) Jupery Etok, representing the District Officer.

Jupery applauded the move to set up the circuit and described it as an excellent initiative to spur the local economy through tourism.

“Sipitang is a Sabah gateway town for motorists from Brunei and Sarawak. The circuit will certainly encourage more tourists to come and stop over at Sipitang, thus helping to generate local economic activities,” he said.

S4WDC president Hamidi Salleh said the circuit would further energise the thriving off-road fraternity in Sabah.

“With this circuit, off-road enthusiasts will now have a destination, a playground to test their skills and the capabilities of their vehicles,” he said.

Sugee & Family director Lynda Mohd Hadis said long-term plans are in store to add to the attractions at the Borneo Sipitang 4×4 Adventure Land.

In addition to off-road tracks, the circuit’s other attractions at the moment include an ATV and motocross recreation to cater to those who are in the game for such experience.

“In future, we are planning to add kayaking and flying fox as well as facilities such as chalet, restaurant and fishing pond. For those who are planning to stay the night here, we are also planning for a ‘malam kampung’ where we showcase local traditional dance and food,” she said.

Lynda said the circuit was mooted following a discussion with S4WDC, particularly Hamidi the club’s president, who expressed his hope to see a recreational area for 4WD enthusiasts.

“Other than that, as someone from Sipitang, I want to contribute and to give back to my birthplace; and I can think of one way to do that – by setting up the Borneo Sipitang 4×4 Adventure Land,” she said.

The participants were all thumbs-up for the inaugural competition and the manner the event was conducted.

The event was supported and sponsored by a number of organisations including Sugee & Family, Fook Loi Isuzu, Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association, Powergine Enterprise Sdn Bhd, SM Mechanical (M) Sdn Bhd and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Tawau Four Wheel Drive Club showed great camaraderie by lending a helping hand in the running of the competition.

Further information on the circuit can be obtained from ‘Borneo Sipitang 4×4 Adventure Land’ page on Facebook.