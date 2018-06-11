State JBALB given 18 months to lay Kota Samarahan-Sebuyau water pipes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SADONG JAYA: The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) has been given a time frame of 18 months to lay out new main water pipelines from Kota Samarahan to Sebuyau.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the project should start immediately as a short-term solution to the water issues involving areas in Asajaya, Sadong Jaya and Sebangan.

“I have also allocated RM150 million from the state funds to be used for the project,” said Abang Johari to reporters after attending a briefing session with JBALB held at Sekolah Pesantren Abdul Taib Mahmud here today.

He also proposed that the new main water pipelines to be built above ground (elevated) and adjacent to the road and bridges leading to Sebuyau.

By building elevated pipelines, this will ease the detection of crack or faulty pipe sections, he added.

“This project will be carried out in packages and run concurrently to hasten its completion,” he said, adding that a task force committee will also be formed to oversee the running of the project.

It was also understood that the water to these areas are supplied from the Batu Kitang water treatment plant.

On another note, Abang Johari further emphasised that the state government will be using its own funds to solve the water issues in the state by building the necessary infrastructure and pipelines.

At a separate event held at At Kampung Tanjung Kelaso, Abang Johari revealed that the state government is planning to built a new water grid system as a long term solution to solve the perennial water issues in Sarawak.

“We are aiming to make the state water grid rather similar to our electricity grid. From there, the water can be pumped from Bakun, Murum and Gedong and distributed effectively throughout the state,” he said.

Among those present were Minister of Rural Electricity and Water Supply Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.