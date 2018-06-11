Stop being overdependent – Shafie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The people should stop being overly dependent on the people’s representatives, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Now that Sabah government has changed, the mindset of Sabahans has to change as well; no more 100 per cent relying and depending on the people’s representatives,” Shafie said when commenting on a case in which an assemblyman had to pay the electricity bills of villagers living in a squatter settlement.

He said that locals living in squatter settlements could not receive direct electricity supply from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB); they need to pay their bills to an appointed company to get electricity supply.

“We will make sure that all locals have access to electricity supply, but please pay the bills. Back then a YB (Yang Behormat, people’s representative) had paid for your debt. I hope the rakyat will not be overly dependent on YBs this time.

“YBs only earn about RM5,000 a month, they do not have the money to assist you (financially) every time you fail to pay your bills. This type of culture and mindset is one of the factors the leaders would resort to corruption; they received pressure from the rakyat.

“We cannot do things the ‘old’ way now. We have to change. While the people’s representatives need to help the rakyat by finding solutions to their problems, the people also need to cooperate with the leaders,” Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said when attending a breaking of fast event with the locals at the district mosque here on Saturday.

Addressing the attendees, Shafie said he is confident that in a year or two, Sabah will be financially stable.

“We will ensure that economic development will be felt by people of all levels, races and religions. I will also make sure that the local villagers will get grants for the land that they had applied,” he said.

Shafie also asked all local leaders from Warisan, Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to forget about political conflicts and focus on the development of Sabah instead.

“Enough politics for now. We have had too much politics (political matters) since before election; now it is time to concentrate on the development of Sabah. Leaders should be people centric and must understand the problems of the people and find solutions to them,” he said.

At the event, a total of 50 financially disadvantaged people received zakat assistance presented by Shafie.

Also present were other local leaders including Minister of Health and Wellbeing, Stephen Wong; Minister of Youth and Sports, Frankie Poon; Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister Department, Arifin Asgali; Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing, George Hiew; Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Elopura Assemblyman Calvin Chong.