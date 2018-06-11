Tasik Biru BN wants police to investigate legality of PDA 1974

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAU: Tasik Biru Barisan Nasional (BN) this morning came in unity to make a police report asking the police to investigate the legality of the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974.

Leading the group to lodge the police report was Sumi Lidei from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) while representing other BN component parties were Chin Poo Nam of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (supp), John Nyigor of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Datuk Wilfred Rata Nisson of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Accompanying the four were Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and several other members from the four state BN component parties.

The report was made at Bau police station at 11.38 am.

Henry when met after the police report was lodged, said the Tasik Biru BN members had made a police report to declare that the PDA 1974 is illegal, null and void.

This is because the Act has not been passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“Because the Act was never passed in the Sarawak DUN and it was not in accordance with the provision of the Malaysia Agreement 1963. (Hence,) the Act has no legal force in Sarawak,” he said.

Since 1974, when the PDA came into effect, Petronas has been managing the oil and gas in Malaysia including in Sarawak.

It has a monopoly and is the sole authority to go to for any investor wanting to get a piece of the action.

Whether by sheer coincidence or design, in the first week of June, Petronas filed a suit seeking a declaration that it is the sole governing authority for upstream O&G activities in Malaysia for onshore and offshore fields.

Petronas also wants the courts to declare that the PDA supersedes the Sarawak Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO), the law that the state has used as its basis for setting up Petros as the sole authority for O&G activities in Sarawak.