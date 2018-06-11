Task force urged to work with international investigators in Scorpene probe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) has urged the special task force established to investigate procurements made by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to work closely with international officers and investigators in the investigation of the infamous 1.2 billion euro Scorpene submarine deal.

TI-M president Dato Akhbar Satar said these individuals may have the crucial and required facts and details, which could have been collected over the years since the time the case was opened at the French court.

Akhbar also urged the special task force, led by former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, to consider seeking more information from the current and former military officers and staffs that worked closely with those involved with the procurement of the submarine at that time.

“We believe there could be military officers and staffs that hold key information to the dealings, yet could not speak up with the previous administration.

“Hence, the chairman could perhaps seek their assistance to shed light to the actual facts of the Scorpene deal, and other deals that we may not know of,” he said in a press statement today.

The anti-corruption NGO also expressed hope that Ambrin’s planned investigation on to the many dubious and shoddy dealings, including the Scorpene deal, will bring about a just and fair closure.

At the same time, the NGO also recommended that the Defence Ministry to focus on increasing the transparency and integrity of the procurement procedure, to comprehensive endeavours to enhancing the integrity of all core defence business processes and changing the behaviour of the stakeholders in the defence sector.

“TI-M would like to call on government to make it a pre-requisite for all contractors, suppliers and vendors to have ethics and anti-corruption programme in place before bidding for defence work, to bring for greater accountability.

“TI-M also hopes that the current government truly considers consulting military experts in all future military purchases. This would disable the acquisition of unnecessary and low-quality items, and allow for the on-the-field experts to choose only weapons and equipment deemed to be of good quality and much needed by the Malaysian military force.

“While TI-M understands that there is a strong need to keep matters pertaining to defence highly confidential, we hope that the new government works on rectifying loopholes that allow for corruption in the defence procurement sector.”