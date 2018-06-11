Upko teaming up with Warisan a ‘big betrayal’ – Hajiji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: The Tuaran Barisan Nasional (BN) has described the action of acting Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau in teaming up with Warisan/PKR/DAP to form the new State Government as a ‘big betrayal’ to the people of Sabah.

Tuaran BN chairman Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor said Tangau’s action showed that he had no principles as the people of Tuaran had just voted him in as Tuaran MP on a BN ticket.

“He betrayed the trust of the Tuaran voters in him within 24 hours of winning, so I leave it to the people to judge him especially at the next election,” added Hajiji who is also Tuaran Umno chief.

The Sabah BN and Umno treasurer gave the reminder that BN won all the seats in Tuaran district including Tangau’s parliamentary seat, as predicted.

The three State seats under Tuaran won by BN are Hajiji’s Sulaman and Kiulu (Datuk Joniston Bangkuai – PBS). The coalition even retook Tamparuli from the Opposition through Datuk Jahid Jahim of PBS.

In fact, we already formed the State Government led by Tan Sri Musa Aman whereby two Upko Assemblymen were sworn-in as Ministers, said Hajiji.

“But the very next day Tangau took his Assemblymen to see Shafie. What kind of principle is that?” asked Hajiji who was made Deputy Chief Minister on May 10.

Hajiji however pointed out that Tangau’s action did not diminish BN and Umno’s spirit in Tuaran, but instead strengthened it; pointing to the large crowd present at the function held at his house in Kampung Serusup.

The former Local Government and Housing Minister reiterated that BN does not recognise Shafie’s Chief Ministership nor his government.

“As far as we are concerned, Tan Sri Musa Aman is still the Chief Minister and that is why we are going to Court over this matter,” he pointed out.

At the breaking-of-fast function, Hajiji presented duit raya to 30 orphans from HOME Tuaran.

Present were Assemblymen Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, and Datuk Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk). Also on hand were Tuaran Umno deputy chief Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan and vice-chief Abdul Kassim Razali.