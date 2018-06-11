Where did RM91 million go? – FAS president

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais wants explanation for the RM91 million missing from the association’s coffer.

He said he has records of payment made to FAS for the amount acquired using FAS’s name from 2015 to 2016.

Posa also said he has solid evidence relating to the abuse of FAS’s name by certain quarters, including state leaders.

He said he has no choice but to expose the wrongdoings of those concerned.

“Stop turning FAS into a ‘black sheep’ for your own personal gains.

“All this while, FAS has been tolerating accusations and insults from outsiders of the so-called embezzlement going on in the association,” he lamented today.

Posa stressed that he will expose those records to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that an investigation can be launched immediately.

“As FAS president, it is my responsibility to protect the image and reputation of this association from any irresponsible wrongdoings.

“I’m aware this exposure will not bode well with those involved, but it is necessary to maintain FAS’s reputation as an association with integrity,” he said.