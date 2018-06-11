Youths seriously hurt in head-on crash with car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two motorcyclists are fighting for their lives after their motorcycles were involved in a head-on with a car along Jalan Puncak Borneo on Saturday.

The pair, aged 18 and 25, is said to be travelling back to their village when the incident happened around 7.20pm near the Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

The crash with the oncoming car flung the victims off their respective motorcycles and left them with serious injuries. The 18-year-old victim also suffered a broken arm.

Both were rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital and warded for treatment.