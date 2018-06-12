19 assemblymen sworn in: Musa, Nizam absent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Only 19 State Legislative Assemblymen who won under the Barisan Nasional (BN) and STAR ticket in the recent election were sworn in at the State Legislative Assembly.

Missing from the flock were Sg Sibuga and former chief minister, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman and Apas assemblyman, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

According to Karanaan assemblyman, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who was previously Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, STAR president, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan will be performing Musa’s duty while the latter is absent.

However, it is not known whether Jeffrey would become the opposition leader for Sabah.

“He is just doing the duty,” he said.

Masidi also said that they wanted to avoid being argumentative during the first three months and instead wanted to focus on the priority of the Ramandhan.

As for the swearing in yesterday, Masidi said that it was a non-issue since the speaker, Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali has aside the day for the swearing in.

Concerning the court proceeding that are taking place, Masidi said that they will leave it to the court to decide since the proceeding has already been initiated.

He added that they will abide by the constitution.

Meanwhile, Sulaman assemblyman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said the swearing in served as a reminder of their duties towards their constituency.