Agong concerned about country’s debts, offers 10% pay cut

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Muhammad V has offered to take a 10 per cent cut of his salary and emoluments throughout his reign till 2021 as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Istana Negara Comptroller Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz in a statement issued yesterday, said Sultan Muhammad V was deeply concerned about the country’s debts and economic situation.

“He was deeply touched and expressed his gratitude to Malaysians who have generously contributed to the recently established Tabung Harapan Malaysia,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said Sultan Muhammad V had also decreed that Istana Negara would not be hosting its annual Aidilfitri open house.

Instead, the budget allocation for the open house would be used to help the less privileged. – Bernama