Nation 

Agong concerned about country’s debts, offers 10 pct pay cut

Sultan Muhammad V

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Muhammad V has offered to take a 10 per cent cut of his salary and emoluments throughout his reign till 2021 as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Istana Negara Comptroller Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz in a statement issued yesterday said Sultan Muhammad V was deeply concerned about the country’s debts and economic situation.

“He was deeply touched and expressed his gratitude to Malaysians who have generously contributed to the recently established Tabung Harapan Malaysia,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said Sultan Muhammad V had also decreed that Istana Negara would not be hosting its annual Aidilfitri open house.

Instead, the budget allocation for the open house would be used to help the less privileged. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.