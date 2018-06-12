Bersih 2.0 calls on S’wak Govt to provide equal allocation to all state assembly persons

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) calls on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led Sarawak Government to provide equal allocation of RM5 million to all the members of Sarawak State Assembly.

Bersih 2.0 said the voters in the state constituencies won by opposition party state elected representatives from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) should not be punished for voting opposition parties.

A petition led by Bersih Sarawak chairperson Ann Teo demanding fair allocation of funding to all elected assembly persons was launched on June 10.

Bersih 2.0 urged all Malaysians to sign the petition and effectively put an end to party discrimination. The petition can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/NoPartyDiscrimination.

Similarly, Bersih 2.0 urged Barisan Nasional-led state governments in Perlis and Pahang and the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS)-led state government in Kelantan and Terengganu to implement the same policy of equal allocation to all state assembly persons.

“The justifications provided by Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail whereby allocation to opposition assembly persons depend on the availability of state funds and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that funds will be allocated to opposition assembly persons when they join the party leading the State assembly lack democratic accountability, commitment and responsibility and are unacceptable.

“Such clear bias at the State Legislative Assembly is tantamount to the oppression of voters who have voted in opposition representatives by punishing these voters for exercising their constitutional right to vote for candidate and political party freely. This undermines the citizen’s right to vote which is protected under Article 119 of the Federal Constitution,” Bersih 2.0 said in a press statement today.

Bersih 2.0 congratulated the other State Assemblies for embracing a new beginning and granting opposition assembly persons funding to ensure the happiness and well being of citizens, especially the Johor State Assembly for granting equal funding to all assembly persons.

“We further welcome the statement made by Ayer Hitam parliamentarian and Deputy President of Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Wee Ka Siong for writing officially to the Chief Minister of Pahang, Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Chief Minister of Perlis, Azlan Man to give equal allocation to all state assembly persons in both the states.”

Bersih 2.0 called on the federal and all state governments to rise above party politics and put the interest and well being of all residents, citizens and voters above all else.

“Chief Ministers and Menteri Besars must consider their constituents when exercising their powers in these capacities and not prioritise party or political interests.”