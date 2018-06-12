DAP S’wak elected reps to donate RM51,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak elected representatives will be donating around RM51,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the party’s decision to donate to the fund is in view of the national call to contribute to the country’s national coffer in line with the huge debt incurred by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“We have decided that all of us will be contributing to Tabung Harapan Malaysia with each member of parliament (MP) contributing a minimum RM5,000 whereas the state elected representatives (ADUN) will contribute a minimum RM3,000 each,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

DAP Sarawak has six MPs and seven ADUNs.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said it is only right for the DAP Sarawak elected representatives to contribute part of their salaries to the fund.

“We are also very heartened that many members of the public has indicated that they have already contributed to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

“This is a very positive change that we have noticed and we thank them for their contribution,” he expressed.

The Ministry of Finance announced on its website that Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected more than RM56 million as of yesterday (June 11).

The fund, which is managed by the ministry, was set up by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to provide an outlet for the public to lend their support to the government after the nation’s debt reached RM1 trillion.

Also present at the press conference were Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.