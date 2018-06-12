Dayaks urged to work with other races in developing state

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: Dayaks are urged to strengthen co-operation with other races in developing the state.

Assistant Minister for Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the existing co-operation must be maintained to build mutual understanding and respect for one another.

“Such strong ties should not be ignored but instead strengthened especially during festive season like Gawai,” he said at the Gawai Ngiling Tikai event held at Rumah Richard Baya, Kampung Temudok Baroh, Sri Aman on Sunday night.

He also urged the youths to always respect their elders, aside from learning about their culture so that it would not become extinct.

He said oral knowledge on their culture and tradition passed on by the elders was very important and should be treasured for posterity.

At the event, Harden presented a government grant of RM5,000 to the village security and development committee (JKKK) for their activities, and 35 reading glasses to old folks from Kampung Temudok Baroh, Sri Aman sponsored by the Sarawak United People’s Party Simanggang Branch.