Ensuring businesses comply with zero-rated GST

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) has inspected 80 business premises to ensure operators’ compliance with zero-rated Goods and Services Tax (GST), which took effect on June 1.

KPDNKK Sibu chief Roslee Maslie said these premises are in Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau.

“We noticed that they have all converted the registration of GST on their sale and payment system from six per cent to zero per cent.

“As at June 9, our officers have inspected 80 business premises in Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau and checked on 2,070 items.”

Asked on restaurants, Roslee said 11 had been inspected and all had converted their system to GST zero per cent.

He cautioned operators who have yet to adjust their computer system to zero per cent GST that they risk getting issued with a notice under Section 21 of Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said traders must display price tags with zero per cent GST by the end of this month or risk getting notice under Section 21 of Price Control and

Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.