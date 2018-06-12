Ex-spy chief to head Australia inquiry into special forces

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SYDNEY: Australia’s former spy chief is to conduct the third inquiry into the nation’s special forces in two years, the defence force confirmed yesterday, as allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan continue to swirl.

The elite troops, including the Special Air Service Regiment, served in the country alongside US-led forces between 2001-14.

A 2016 report by a consultant commissioned by the defence force and revealed by Fairfax Media on Friday made explosive allegations of “unsanctioned and illegal” violence by elite troops while on operations.

The report – which also said there was a “perception of a complete lack of accountability at times” – prompted a second and continuing probe into special forces actions in Afghanistan by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force. — AFP