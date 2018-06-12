FAG owes S’wakians an explanation on why hearing of Petronas suit postponed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Federal Attorney General (FAG) owes the people of Sarawak an explanation on why the hearing of Petronas application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak Government under Article 128(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution, scheduled to take place today, was postponed to June 21.

Lawyer Dominique Ng pointed out that if the Federal Government wants to intervene via the FAG, it must go to court.

“You cannot sidestep procedures by directing the court to adjourn a hearing fixed today by a mere direction. The Federal Court should not and does not take directions from the AG chambers,” Ng said, adding that the Federal Court acts independently of parliament and the executive.

“So what happened yesterday was an anomaly. If the Federal Court had indeed be directed [to postpone], they should have ignored that directive.”

The Sarawak State Attorney General (SAG) legal team representing the Sarawak Government was notified by the Federal Court official by phone late today that the hearing of Petronas application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak Government under Article 128(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution is postponed to June 21.

Ng said that the Pakatan Harapan government came in on the wave of bringing reforms, changes, and justice.

“For them to do something of this nature within the first 100 days – appearing to be interfere in the justice system – is not correct.”