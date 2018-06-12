Gabungan Parti Sarawak: Reactions, comments

Reactions and comments on state government leaving BN coalition and forming Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, prime minister (Bernama report):

They were not members of Pakatan Harapan (PH) but they had pledged their support to the PH government. So now we have a very strong support in parliament, not only from PH members of parliament.

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, chief minister:

Although GPS is a replacement of Barisan Nasional (BN), they are not the same because the direction would be different. We will be different than BN because we are a bit independent.

Chong Chieng Jen, State PH chairman:

No matter what name the 4 parties call themselves, they are still the same old component parties of the Sarawak BN, practising the same old BN policies. Unless there is a clear change of policies by the State Government, otherwise, mere change of name from Sarawak BN to GPS is meaningless. In future, if UMNO becomes stronger, they will again go along with UMNO.

Alan Ling, State PH Secretary:

I would have thought they all the four parties will swim and sink with Barisan Nasional (BN) but it is proven by their action today that they are insincere and could abandon partners in times of difficulty or crisis. The ‘changing’ of coalition actually carry no meaning if the parties and its leaders are not having ‘reform mindset’ in carrying out political works and discharging their respective public duties.

Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, SUPP president:

The voices of all delegates needed to be heard and their views acknowledged on how the party can move forward and make progress in this new political climate. Mainly, we will and need to sit down and discuss the outcome of the 14th General Election (GE14) post mortem, the decision to withdraw from Barisan Nasional (BN), the formation of GPS and particularly on power sharing structure.

Tan Sri Dr James Masing, PRS president:

GPS must be a meaningful coalition to the Sarawak-based parties. The size must not control the small guys and everybody must have the say. Those are the things that we have to work out in the next few weeks. We have to do it. We don’t have the luxury of time, we have to change ourselves very soon so that we can become relevant to Sarawak in the state election. In two years time we have be ready for it.

Dr Jeniri Amir, political analyst:

GPS must not look at itself as only rebranding and changing image but it must also changed its philosophy, main struggle and spirit among other things in order to attract voters and retaining supporters. Its transformation must be holistic and it must be more people-friendly than before.