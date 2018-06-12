I did not steal 1MDB money — Najib

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has reiterated that he did not receive any benefits or steal money from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) or from any other parties.

He is also confident that if he is charged relating to 1MDB case or on political grounds, the court will prove he is not guilty.

Najib said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir now said it was not easy to detain and charge him in court even though Dr Mahathir Mohamad had assured the people that he (Najib) stole billions of IMDB funds.

“He also said the evidence was not strong and if I was found not guilty by court, all the accusations hurled as well as actions by Pakatan Harapan all this while would be questioned by the people.

“By saying so, Tun Mahathir has admitted PH made all the allegations against me without any concrete proof,” he said in his Facebook and Twitter postings yesterday.

The media reported that Dr Mahathir at a dinner with Malaysians living and studying in Japan on Sunday night as saying: “It’s not so easy. We have to find evidence that will stand up in court.”

According to Najib, Dr Mahathir’s statement proved that the prosecution paper prepared to charge him in 2015 was not true.

Najib who is also Pekan MP alleged the matter was a part of the conspiracy to topple him using certain individuals in the government.

In this regard, he said Malaysian pilgrims who were paid by 1MDB to the Holy Land need not worry as the funds used were from legitimate sources.

“…this is because I will be committing a bigger sin if it was the other way round,” he said. — Bernama