No case of home robberies with occupants bound so far this year

KUCHING: There have been no reported cases this year of home robberies where occupants are bound, says Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Shafie Ismail.

Stressing that the overall situation was under control, he said several such cases were reported in the state last year but did not reveal the statistics.

“I believe that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken the necessary measures in addressing this issue (home robberies) and we hope there will be no more (of such cases),” he said when met by reporters yesterday.

Earlier, Shafie represented Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Amer Awal in launching ‘Ops Selamat 13’ at Plaza Merdeka here, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said the operation, on now until June 22, will focus on areas prone to road accidents and house break-ins.

In his speech, Shafie reminded the community to exercise caution while on the road, and to also properly secure their property during their absence this festive period.

“The police will monitor residential areas to ensure that unoccupied homes will be safe during the festive season.

“Apart from road safety, water-based travel routes are also given safety priority, involving both travellers and transportation operators in the state,” he said.