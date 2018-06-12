No more live broadcast of terrorist trials in Indonesia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) has released a circular notifying public broadcasting body, television and radio networks not to broadcast live trials related to terrorism, The Straits Times reported.

In the circular released on June 8, the KPI said it made the decision to uphold the authority of the court, ensure the success of trials, protect the security of court officers and witnesses, as well as curb the potential spread of extreme ideology and prevent people from idolising terrorists.

In a discussion on the live broadcast of terror trials on May 28, National Police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said the long-running coverage of terror trials might raise sympathy from certain people and make the suspected terrorist a role model.

“This could inspire people, who are not sure and not interested at first, to become interested (in terrorism).”

Setyo said the police had received harsh protests worldwide when a picture of the suspect of the Bali terror attacks waving and smiling went viral.

“‘How come (terrorists) get such a big space?’ That’s what they said,” Setyo recalled. – Bernama