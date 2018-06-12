Police Chief reprimands Duta Mall and Transmart

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: South Kalimantan Regional Police Chief Brigadier General Rachmat Mulyana reprimanded the management of Duta Mall and Transmart Banjarmasin because they did not anticipate the flood of visitors causing tremendous traffic jams on the highway, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“I could have closed Transmart if I wanted to, so please congestion like this should have been anticipated,” said police chief, Monday.

Rachmat looks furious and directly reprimanded Duta Mall General Manager Eko Swasono and Transmart Store GM Farlian Anwar when checking Idul Fitri (or so called lebaran) Security Post in front of the largest shopping center in the city of Banjarmasin.

According to police chief, at the time of development, both Duta Mall and Transmart should think about the impact of traffic.

“(In the) Amdal (Environmental Impact Assessment) there is Amdal traffic, whereas Duta Mall (and Transmart in) one building, but does not have additional parking area,” he questioned.

While the presence of Transmart is something new it certainly attracts more people to visit.

“I do not know any of this development, suddenly got an invitation for a grand launching, of course I regret. I have ordered Dirlantas (Director of Traffic Police) and related parties to coordinate it again,” said the high officer who in the near future will be confirmed the rank of two stars as Inspector General Police (Irjenpol).

On the other hand, Transmart Store GM Farlian Anwar acknowledged that every time the new opening of Transmart always creates extraordinary acclaim from the public to cause congestion.

“The problem of parking and so it’s mall management business, because here we are only as tenant. Please ask Mr. Eko,” he said.

The opening of Transmart in Banjarmasin on June 8, 2018 attracted enthusiastic people to shop to Duta Mall. Jampacked vehicle to Duta Mall on Jalan Ahmad Yani Km 2.5 from various directions made tremendous jams almost every day from noon to night.

Police were forced to close the u-turn in front of Ulin General Hospital. But as a result, other streets are jammed, such as Kolonel Sugiono, Ahmad Yani Km 1 to Dewi Bridge and Jalan Sudimampir and Jalan Pangeran Antasari.