Police nabbed another suspect linked to copper-theft case in POIC

LAHAD DATU: The district Police nabbed another suspect linked to the copper-theft case from a project site at POIC, in Jalan Tengah Nipah.

District Police Chief, ACP Hamzah Ahmad in a press conference yesterday said the suspect was detained on June 8, at unnumbered house in Kampung Keliatan.

Hamzah said the suspect was arrested following the investigation on the first suspect, who is also his brother who detained on June 5.

“Investigation on the 33-years-old suspect also lead to the discovery of a homemade gun (Bakakuk) and two air guns which hid in the plantation areas at Kampung Bulus, Batu 8.

“The suspect believed possessing those firearms for illegal poaching activities,” he said, adding that the suspect was now remanded for further investigation.

Hamzah said the case linked to copper-theft would be investigate under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

He added that the case involving posessing firearms will be investigate under Section 8(a) of Firearms Act 1960.

On June 7, district Police revealed that they have nabbed a local man who suspected involved in stealing copper wires, plates and rods from a project site at POIC.

The suspect’s arrest has lead to the seizure of a homemade gun, locally known as Bakakuk and two air gun which believed used in illegal poaching activities.

The suspect was arrested following a police report lodge by it’s site supervisor after finding out that the gate to five POIC substations were destroyed and its transformer has been dismantled.

Some copper wires, plates and rods were missing believed to be stolen. The loss is estimated worth RM200,000.