Police seized 97grams of syabu in Papar

PAPAR: A foreign man will face the death penalty after police seized 97grams of syabu worth RM7,000 during a raid, here early this morning.

District police chief DSP Ladamah Sulaiman said the 45-year-old suspect was nabbed by narcotic police inside a hut at a swamp at Skim Penempatan Kinarut around 7am on June 12.

“The suspect was taking a napped when police approached him.

“My men found three plastic packets of crystal like substance believed to be syabu, weighing around 97grams with street price at RM7, 000,” he told a press conference.

Ladamah said police investigation also believed the 97grams of drugs, if repackaged could be divided up to 2,000 smaller packets.

“Each smaller packets, about 0.1 gram, could be sold at RM50 per packet.

“Thus, we believed the suspect was about to repackage the drugs into smaller packets before he was nabbed,” said Ladamah.

The suspect is currently under remanded and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, between January until June this year, 20 people have been detained for numerous drugs offences.

Ladamah added that although the drug situation in Papar is still under control, police will continue to carry out more operations and raids with help from other agencies.

He also urged the public to continue their cooperation with the police in combating drug activities in Papar and its surrounding.